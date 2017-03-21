Global stocks mostly higher as oil recovers

Tokyo • Global stocks mostly rose and the dollar weakened on Tuesday as crude oil prices recovered following recent heavy losses.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added 0.4 percent to 5,033 and Germany's DAX gained 0.1 percent to 12,068. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1 percent lower to 7,422. U.S. shares were set to advance with Dow futures trading up 0.1 percent and S&P 500 futures were 0.2 percent higher.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 34 cents to $48.56 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 39 cents to $52.01 a barrel in London. Both contracts had fallen in recent days amid reports that supply and stocks are high in the U.S., potentially offsetting the impact of an output trim by OPEC countries agreed on last year.