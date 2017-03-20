Google helps students get online, on the go

Google has at least a decade-long relationship with Berkeley County, where it's invested more than $1 billion in data center complexes since 2007, bringing more than 100 jobs. Google says it also has awarded nearly $2 billion in grants to local schools and nonprofits.

Google hopes to see the Wi-Fi program extended into other rural areas of the U.S., including locations where it already has data centers that process search queries and other information, according to Lilyn Hester, a Google spokeswoman based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The first such effort was launched last year in Caldwell County, North Carolina, where a data center already exists.

The expansions are also needs-based, Hester said, and Google is focusing on rural places where broadband internet access has been slow to spread.

"Why don't we make that instructional time?" Hester said of officials who have mused about the time many students spend on school buses.

Google is also looking for ways to make the high-tech buses useful outside of school hours, working with the school district and community on places the buses can go once the school day is done to bring connectivity elsewhere, such as a community center or fellowship hall.

Lakaysha, the eight-grader who has her eye on Harvard, has internet access at home like most of her friends. But thanks to the WiFi buses, she can get ahead on her work. Teachers are happy, she said, because "more students are doing their homework."

And she said even rambunctious preschoolers aboard the bus are quieter in the mornings while older students are doing homework.

"Now that we have the Chromebooks and the WiFi, they're kind of quiet; so it's good for everybody."