Mutual funds still dominate, but here come ETFs

Nobody owns more U.S. stocks than mutual funds. But with their position slipping, the question is how much longer can they control the market?

Mutual fund ownership of equities is at its lowest level in nearly 13 years, according to a research note from Goldman Sachs. Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds are becoming an even bigger force in the stock market, the team led by Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin pointed out.

"We expect mutual funds will remain net sellers of equities given investor outflows and low liquidity," the researchers wrote, noting that the level of stock ownership by mutual funds has been slipping since 2016 after leveling off during the economic recovery.