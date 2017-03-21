Bristol-Meyer, CytomX extend work against cancer

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares soared the most since October 2015 after the drugmaker extended its partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in a deal worth as much as $3.8 billion.

Bristol-Myers will pay CytomX $200 million upfront, will provide research funds, and has the option for exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize as many as six cancer and two non-cancer treatments, according to a statement from the companies on Monday.

CytomX is eligible for as much as $448 million in additional payments for each target tied to development, regulatory and sales milestones.

CytomX rose to $18.82 at 11:32 a.m. after earlier gaining 32 percent to $20.02. The shares have gained 53 percent in the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers gained less than 1 percent to $56.50.