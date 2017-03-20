Treasuries outperform Eurozone bond markets

• Flows included liquidation of bearish positions in eurodollar puts and short covering; IG credit issuance got off to a slow start for the week, totaling $4.6b from four issuers

• At a speech in New York on Monday, Fed's Evans backed two or three rate hikes in 2017 and said markets can cope with Fed balance-sheet normalization; at least eight other Fed officials, including Yellen, Dudley and Kashkari, have speeches scheduled later this week

• UST yields have scope to rise further based on adjustments to terminal rates and term premium, changes to Fed balance-sheet policy and prospect of ultra-long issuance, strategists said in weekly research, while gains could be driven by domestic or foreign political developments

• CFTC positioning data released Friday showed that speculators reduced net short position in 10Y futures ahead of March 15 FOMC decision while adding to record net short in eurodollar futures

• Bearishness on USTs has been tempered by oil remaining under $50 and lack of progress by federal government on tax cuts and other stimulus measures.