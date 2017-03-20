Wells Fargo dips; Nvidia and Nektar climb

• Nvidia Corp., up $3.38 to $109.45

Technology stocks rose Monday and did better than the broader market.

• Array BioPharma Inc., down 49 cents to $10.07

After talks with regulators, the company withdrew a marketing application for a skin cancer drug and will continue studies.

• Jamba Inc., down 30 cents to $9.59

The juice company lowered its sales projections and said it will open fewer stores.

• Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc., down $3.23 to $2.21

The company said an experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder didn't meet its goals in a clinical trial.