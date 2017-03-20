Wells Fargo dips; Nvidia and Nektar climb

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
• Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.04 to $57.63
The bank reported numbers from February that indicated its sales practices scandal is still taking a toll on its business.
• Dominion Diamond Corp., up $2.28 to $12.20
Washington Cos. offered to buy the diamond mining company for $13.50 a share, or about $1.1 billion.
• Nektar Therapeutics, up $6.61 to $22.11
The drug developer said an experimental chronic pain drug met its goals in a late-stage study.
• Transocean Ltd., down 25 cents to $12.22
Energy companies traded lower Monday as the price of oil slipped.