February was a busy month at Utah hotels

Results were mixed in other parts of Utah.

Overnight stays in Ogden jumped from 62 percent of capacity to 67 percent, while Logan's occupancy rate climbed 1.8 percent to 58.3 percent. Other parts of Utah, which would include places like Moab, Springdale and Torrey, had a solid month with occupancy levels reaching 43.4 percent compared to 36.5 percent a year earlier.

Cedar City had the slowest month among the state's larger cities. Hotels there filled just 44.6 percent of their rooms nightly last month, down from 53.6 percent the previous February. Occupancy also dropped in Davis County (4 percent) and Utah County (1.4 percent).

The Lodging Report said Utah's mountain resorts had 70.8 percent occupancy nightly, up from 69.2 percent in February 2016. Room rates rose nearly $7 a night to $332.

Across the West, said lodging-industry monitor DestiMetrics, winter occupancy levels through the end of February were essentially flat, up 0.3 percent over the previous year. But hoteliers were still happy because nightly room rates were up 7.3 percent.

DestiMetrics Director Ralf Garrison expressed concern, however, that the rate of bookings in February for rooms the rest of winter and into early summer was down 12.1 percent from last year.

"Five of the next six months show significant declines," he added, the exception being reservations for April, which had a 19.8 percent increase.

"Snowfall and economic or geopolitical forces have been inconsistent this season and we're seeing inconsistent results as well. Growth in occupancy has been minuscule while aggregated revenue continues to climb 97.2 percent," Garrison said.

"Combined market forces, political shifts and weather anomalies have all had an impact on this season's performance resulting in a slow start, strong mid-season growth and signs that the end of the season is slowing considerably as resorts focus on March visits, school breaks and a late Easter," he added.

