Airlines expect 4% rise in passengers this spring

Dallas • Coming off another highly profitable year in 2016, U.S. airlines expect traffic this spring to increase 4 percent over last year, and they are adding seats to handle the crush.

The trade group Airlines for America forecast Monday that a record 145 million U.S. passengers will fly between March 1 and April 30.

The group's chief economist said traffic will rise because airfares fell over the last two years while economic indicators such as household wealth and job creation are rising.

There are signs, however, that the run of lower airfares — made possible by cheaper jet fuel — is ending.