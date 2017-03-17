More hedge funds closed in’16 than any year since 2008

More hedge funds closed in 2016 than in any year since the financial crisis as investors moved money to larger firms and withdrew assets.

Liquidations totaled 1,057 last year, the most since 2008, according to data released Friday by Hedge Fund Research Inc.

Though assets managed by the industry rose slightly to $3.02 trillion during 2016, at the end of the year there were 9,893 funds managing that cash, including funds of hedge funds — the fewest since 2012.

The data rounds out a sobering year for hedge funds, which have come under fire from pension funds objecting to their high fees and poor performance.