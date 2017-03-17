Disney to pay workers $3.8M for costume fees, wages

Walt Disney Co. has agreed to pay $3.8 million in back wages to 16,339 employees, including workers at its Florida theme parks whose hourly pay allegedly fell below the minimum wage when the company deducted the cost of uniforms and costumes.
The company also failed to compensate employees for duties performed before the designated start of their shifts and failed to maintain accurate payroll records, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday in announcing the agreement with the Disney Vacation Club Management Corp. and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc., both in Florida.
"Employers cannot make deductions that take workers below the minimum wage and must accurately track and pay for all the hours their employees work," Daniel White, district director for the Labor Department's wage and hour division in Jacksonville, said in a written statement.