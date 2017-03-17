Amgen, AXT slump; Adobe, Tiffany advance

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

• Amgen Inc., down $11.50 to $168.61

Investors were disappointed with results from a study of the biotech drugmaker's costly cholesterol medication Repatha.

• Adobe Systems Inc., up $4.66 to $127.01

The software company's first-quarter profit and revenue were stronger than Wall Street expected.

• Tiffany & Co., up $2.44 to $92.42

The jewelry retailer did better than expected in the latest quarter thanks to strong sales in China and Japan.

• AXT Inc., down $1.05 to $5.55

The chip components supplier said a fire at its Beijing factory will reduce first-quarter revenue by more than $1 million.