Salt Lake has fewer jobless than other big cities

The Salt Lake City metropolitan area still has the country's lowest unemployment rate among the 51 cities nationally with populations of 1 million or more.

It's unemployment rate in January was 3.0 percent — far below the national jobless rate of 5.1 percent, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Close behind Salt Lake City was Denver with an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent. Cleveland had the highest jobless rate among large metro areas at 6.6 percent.

The agency estimated Salt Lake City, which has had the lowest unemployment rate among large metro areas for months, had 644,244 people in its civilian workforce in January — with 19,299 unemployed.