Court holds TEPCO, government liable for Fukushima

The court said the disaster was preventable and that TEPCO ignored safety steps despite knowing of the tsunami risk, while the government failed to oversee the utility. Even though TEPCO deserved severe blame because of its negligence, that does not lighten the government's responsibility, the court said, adding that they should split the cost of the damages.

The court upheld the plaintiffs' argument that TEPCO could have foreseen a massive tsunami as early as 2002, when a government panel predicted a 20 percent chance of a magnitude 8 earthquake triggering a tsunami along the Fukushima coast within 30 years. TEPCO also ignored another chance to implement safety measures in 2008 when a government study group warned of a major tsunami triggering a power loss at the plant.

At the Fukushima plant, the reactor buildings were not watertight and backup power generators were stored in the basement. The tsunami that swept into the plant on March 11, 2011, knocked out the reactors' cooling system and destroyed the backup generators that could have kept it running and kept the nuclear fuel stable.

In the ruling, Judge Michiko Hara said TEPCO should have moved the generators to higher floors.

Government, parliamentary and private investigations have blamed complacency over safety, inadequate crisis management skills, a failure to keep up with international safety standards, and collusion between regulators and the nuclear industry.

The government and the utility have argued that a tsunami as high as what occurred could not have been anticipated and the accident was unavoidable.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and TEPCO President Naomi Hirose told separate news conferences that they will respond after examining the ruling closely.

The Maebashi lawsuit was filed in 2013 and sought a total of 1.5 billion yen ($13.2 million) in damages for the 137 plaintiffs. The court decided on a lower amount because of the compensation already paid. The varied amounts for the plaintiffs were based on family makeup and whether they were forced to evacuate from the no-go zone or left voluntarily.

Katsuyoshi Suzuki, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, welcomed the decision's acknowledgement of the defendants' liability, including the government for the first time. But he said he was dissatisfied with the level of compensation that the court awarded. "For the suffering and sorrow of the people who had no choice but leave their homes, the amount is way too small," he said.