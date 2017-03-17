Global shares mixed ahead of G-20 meeting

Tokyo • Global markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited a meeting of finance and economic ministers of the Group of 20 industrial countries.
KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent in early trading to 5,007.66, while Germany's DAX fell 0.5 percent to 12,028.09. Britain's FTSE 100 inched up nearly 0.1 percent to 7,418.84. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.1 percent and S&P 500 futures 0.2 percent lower.
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.4 percent to finish at 19,521.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2 percent to 5,799.60 and India's Sensex was up 0.3 percent at 29,683.29. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7 percent to 2,164.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1 percent higher to 24,309.93, while the Shanghai Composite shed nearly 1.0 percent to 3,237.45.