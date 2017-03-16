Second child dies in fire linked to hoverboard

Harrisburg, Pa. • A second child has died from a fire in Pennsylvania that fire officials blamed on an exploding hoverboard, a coroner said Thursday.

The deaths — if definitively linked to the two-wheeled, battery-powered scooter — would be the first in the United States caused by a hoverboard fire.

A county coroner said 10-year-old Savannah Dominick died at a hospital from severe burns.

Another child, 3-year-old Ashanti Hughes, died Saturday from the fire that broke out March 10 in the living room of a row house in Harrisburg, the state capital.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it was working with the fire department to confirm the cause, and trying to figure out if the make and model is one of the hundreds of thousands the agency has recalled due to fire hazards.