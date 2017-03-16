Quantcast
Oracle, GoPro gain; PerkinElmer, Guess drop

The Associated Press
New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• Oracle Corp., up $2.68 to $45.73

The software maker announced a bigger-than-expected profit and strong sales as its cloud computing business did well.

• KCG Holdings Inc., up $1.08 to $17.98

The financial services company said Virtu Financial offered to buy it for as much as $20 a share.

• Johnson Controls Inc., down 16 cents to $41.77

The maker of heating and ventilation systems company is selling its Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion.

• GoPro Inc., up $1.16 to $8.51

The action camera company maintained its quarterly revenue projections and said it will cut another 270 jobs.

• AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., up 5 cents to $10.84

The price of gold surged after the Federal Reserve suggested it will go slowly in raising interest rates.

• Franklin Resources Inc., up 92 cents to $43.91

Banks and other financial firms recovered some of the previous day's losses as bond yields and interest rates edged higher.

• PerkinElmer Inc., down 70 cents to $56.12

Health care companies were weaker than the rest of the market on Thursday.

• Guess Inc., down $1.38 to $10.85

The clothing company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results as its business in the Americas weakened.

 

