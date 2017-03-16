Oracle, GoPro gain; PerkinElmer, Guess drop

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
• Oracle Corp., up $2.68 to $45.73
The software maker announced a bigger-than-expected profit and strong sales as its cloud computing business did well.
• KCG Holdings Inc., up $1.08 to $17.98
The financial services company said Virtu Financial offered to buy it for as much as $20 a share.
• Johnson Controls Inc., down 16 cents to $41.77
The maker of heating and ventilation systems company is selling its Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion.
• GoPro Inc., up $1.16 to $8.51
The action camera company maintained its quarterly revenue projections and said it will cut another 270 jobs.