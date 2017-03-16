Oracle, GoPro gain; PerkinElmer, Guess drop

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• Oracle Corp., up $2.68 to $45.73

The software maker announced a bigger-than-expected profit and strong sales as its cloud computing business did well.

• KCG Holdings Inc., up $1.08 to $17.98

The financial services company said Virtu Financial offered to buy it for as much as $20 a share.

• Johnson Controls Inc., down 16 cents to $41.77

The maker of heating and ventilation systems company is selling its Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion.

• GoPro Inc., up $1.16 to $8.51

The action camera company maintained its quarterly revenue projections and said it will cut another 270 jobs.