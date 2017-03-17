Musk needs $1.2B to roll out affordable Model 3

Instead of falling after the capital raise announcement, Tesla stock is on the rise.

The proceeds from Tesla's offering of $250 million in shares and $750 million in convertible debt will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce risks associated with introducing the Model 3 sedan, Tesla said in a statement.

The Model 3, scheduled to start production in July, will start at about $35,000 before incentives and is smaller than the Model S.

The offering will cushion the balance sheet of the youngest publicly held U.S. automaker as it ramps up spending to introduce the Model 3.

Tesla burned through $970 million in the fourth quarter and expects as much as $2.5 billion in expenditures during the first half of 2017. If anything, the size of the capital raise is smaller than many analysts had expected.

"We would not be surprised to see the raise upsized as we expect the company could use the capital, especially as it enters full ramp of the Model 3," said Colin Rusch, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. "We would be encouraged to see the company raise closer to $2 billion."

The offering is expected to price on Thursday after the market closes, according to a person familiar with the process.

While raising cash isn't critical to releasing the Model 3, it would probably be wise, Musk said on the Feb. 22 earnings call. Tesla has reported losses in all but two quarters since its inception.

"According to our financial plan, no capital needs to be raised for the Model 3, but we get very close to the edge," the chief executive told analysts on the call. Since "that's probably not the best thing for shareholders," Musk said, "it probably makes sense to raise capital to reduce the risk."

Musk, 45, is Tesla's chairman and largest shareholder, with a 20.8 percent stake. He'll participate in the capital raise by purchasing $25 million of common stock, the company said.

The billionaire has borrowed for years from Tesla underwriters including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. Tesla's prospectus shows Musk has a $344.4 million loan from a unit of Morgan Stanley.

He has also borrowed $279.9 million from financial institutions that aren't involved in the company's offering and are secured by a portion of Tesla stock, the company said.

A separate Tesla filing Wednesday showed Deepak Ahuja, who's returning as chief financial officer, was granted options, plus restricted stock units with a market value of $10.5 million on March 13, two days before the capital raise was announced.

After leading Tesla from the brink of bankruptcy through its 2010 initial public offering, Ahuja retired in 2015 and will return in April to replace Jason Wheeler, a former vice president of finance at Google.