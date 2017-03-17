McDonald’s blames anti-Trump tweet on hack

McDonald's said its corporate Twitter account was compromised before a tweet that attacked President Donald Trump was sent on Thursday.

After being notified by Twitter Inc. about the hack, McDonald's "deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this," the fast-food chain said in a post on the social-media site.

The rogue tweet was posted Thursday morning as a response to Trump's personal account. "You are actually a disgusting excuse for a president and we would love to have BarackObama back," the message read.

It was shared hundreds of times before being removed. The account then resumed its more typical activity: interacting with customers about burgers and breakfast.