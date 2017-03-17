HSBC exec loses court ruling, faces tax probe

HSBC Holdings Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver, who has previously faced questions from British lawmakers over his personal taxes and offshore bank accounts, is being probed by U.K. revenue officials over his residency status.
Gulliver, 58, lost a bid to end a tax probe started in December 2015 into his earnings for the fiscal year through March 2014, according to a London court ruling dated March 13.
Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs isn't making any allegations of impropriety against the HSBC CEO, a British resident who has spent significant time living in Asia, according to the ruling.
The details of the enquiry come after HSBC was engulfed in a political storm two years ago when a British newspaper published leaked documents alleging the bank's Swiss unit helped tax evaders, criminals and drug cartels. Gulliver was drawn into the so-called Swiss Leaks scandal after it emerged he parked money at the division through a Panamanian company.