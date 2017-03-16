Quantcast
Carlyle said to consider IPO of Nature’s Bounty

By KIEL PORTER AND VINICY CHAN Bloomberg News
Carlyle Group is weighing an initial public offering of vitamin and supplement firm Nature's Bounty Co. alongside its ongoing sale process, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm, which is working with Goldman Sachs Group on options for the maker of the MET-Rx protein brand, is considering listing the company in New York, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Talks with potential buyers are ongoing and Nature's Bounty may still be sold, they said.

Plans to sell Nature's Bounty have been complicated as many suitors just want to buy parts of the company, while Carlyle would prefer a complete exit, the people said. Some bidders only want the European store network, Holland & Barrett, or are interested in parts of the direct-to-consumer business. Nature's Bounty is expected to have an enterprise value of about $6 billion in a sale or IPO, the people said.

Representatives for Carlyle and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. A spokesman for Nature's Bounty didn't immediately respond to email requests for comment.

Nature's Bounty, based in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., was bought by Carlyle in 2010 in a deal valued at $3.8 billion. The company, which can trace its roots back to 1870 in the U.K., now employs 11,000 staff globally.

 

