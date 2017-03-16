Carlyle said to consider IPO of Nature’s Bounty

Carlyle Group is weighing an initial public offering of vitamin and supplement firm Nature's Bounty Co. alongside its ongoing sale process, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm, which is working with Goldman Sachs Group on options for the maker of the MET-Rx protein brand, is considering listing the company in New York, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Talks with potential buyers are ongoing and Nature's Bounty may still be sold, they said.

Plans to sell Nature's Bounty have been complicated as many suitors just want to buy parts of the company, while Carlyle would prefer a complete exit, the people said. Some bidders only want the European store network, Holland & Barrett, or are interested in parts of the direct-to-consumer business. Nature's Bounty is expected to have an enterprise value of about $6 billion in a sale or IPO, the people said.