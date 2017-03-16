Target counting on Beckham to spice up sales

New York • Target is counting on Victoria Beckham to spice up sales.
The pop-star-turned designer and Target teased looks Wednesday from a limited-time collaboration that go on sale next month, highlighting hot-pink pants suits and whimsical black-and-white dresses. The 200 items priced from $6 to $70 also include tops, trousers and rompers for women, as well as some matching children's items.
It's the first foray into children's wear for Beckham, the former Spice Girl who launched her namesake fashion brand in 2008.
"I wanted to offer a collection of clothes to women who either couldn't afford designer prices or didn't want to pay designer prices," Beckham told The Associated Press. "Target is about being inclusive and that is something that is very important to me as a brand as well."