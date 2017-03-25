Ted Wilson calls it a day — and it’s real this time

Wilson was the last mayor of Salt Lake City's five-member commission government and became the first mayor when it morphed into a strong mayor/council structure. The upheaval came amid a scandal, dubbed Citygate, where commissioners attempted to usurp power from the mayor's office.

Wilson had first been elected mayor in 1975, and then ran for the new chief executive spot in 1977, as voters sought a change of structure at City Hall.

Wilson was an incredibly popular mayor, said Tim Chambless, who worked for him and is now a professor of political science at the University of Utah and also is affiliated with the Hinckley Institute of Politics. Chambless conceded that he isn't objective when it comes to his old boss and friend.

"He brought a youthful enthusiasm to city government and a sense of cooperation and congeniality," Chambless said. "I look back on those days and see Ted Wilson as an outstanding mayor."

By most accounts, Wilson and the new council, which included DePaulis, soon righted City Hall. For his part, Wilson recalls his contribution with humility.

"You come to the realization that you don't know how to do everything. But you could put the right people in the right places," he said. "Until you learn that you depend on everyone around you — until you learn that — you won't do very well."

Wilson, a Democrat, will be remembered for many things. He ran an unsuccessful campaign against Sen. Orrin Hatch in 1982. In 1988, Wilson had a huge lead in polls over incumbent Republican Gov. Norm Bangerter. only to lose the election. Merrill Cook also ran in that race as an independent.

That defeat was stinging but Wilson took it in stride.

"I've always said to myself, that if you have to hatch out better things for yourself through public office, you're in it for the wrong reasons," he said. "If you can't retreat back to where you were before, you've cheated reason."

For many, Wilson will be remembered for his leadership in late spring of 1983, when a heavy late snowfall on top of a formidable snowpack gave way to a heat wave that unleashed flooding that turned City Creek into a roiling, brown monster.

On May 28 of that year the city hydrologist predicted City Creek would exceed capacity, leading to drastic flooding. The next day, Wilson called LDS Church President Spencer W. Kimball and leaders of other church denominations to request volunteers. By 7:30 p.m. that evening. sandbag dikes were completed from Memory Grove to 400 South just as City Creek came raging down into the valley.

—

The early years • By the time Wilson graduated from Salt Lake City's South High School in 1957, he already was hooked on climbing and skiing. He also earned a bachelor's degree in political science at the University of Utah and, eventually, a master's degree in education from the University of Washington.

He married his sweetheart, Kathryn Carling, in 1962 and, in 1964, took a job teaching at the Leysin American School in Switzerland. He also ran the ski program there. They had just had the first of five children.