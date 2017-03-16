UK regulators to examine Murdoch media deal

Murdoch shut down the 168-year-old News of the World tabloid at the height of the controversy. The anger over phone hacking since then has abated.

But comments following Bradley's remarks to the House of Commons made clear that some lawmakers have long memories. Former Labour leader Ed Miliband warned against bolstering the media empire's reach.

"Many of us believe that if you look at the conduct of the Murdochs and the untrammeled power they already have, it is not in the public interest for them to take over Sky and have full control," he said.

The drawn out process of the scandal may continue to shadow the deal, particularly since interest groups and some members of Parliament remain firmly opposed.

"I think the real sort of pimple, or boil, is the phone hacking business," said independent analyst Alice Enders. "James Murdoch has apologized for his conduct, but that's not going to settle everyone's opinion."

Thursday's move was not unexpected. Fox expressed its willingness to cooperate and confidence that it would be approved.

The takeover values Sky, which broadcasts Premier League soccer and top film and television offerings, at 18.5 billion pounds ($22.7 billion).