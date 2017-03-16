Alitalia unveils survival plan of deep cuts, budget flights

Milan • Italian flagship airline Alitalia presented Thursday a new business plan that includes 1 billion euros (dollars) in cost-cutting in a bid to compete with low-cost carriers.
The new plan comes nearly three years after Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airlines took a controlling stake in the long-troubled airline.
"We have a lot of work to do," Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in Rome after a one-hour meeting with Alitalia CEO Cramer Ball.
Under the plan, Alitalia will introduce services common to budget carriers on flights of less than four hours, including charges for meals, priority boarding and preferred seating, while retaining the full-service model for longer-haul flights.