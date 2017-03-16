UK central bank more concerned about inflation

London • The Bank of England kept its interest rates at record-lows Thursday to avoid stalling economic growth as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.
But one person on its nine-strong rate-setting committee voted for an increase — a surprise move that shows concern about the recent surge in inflation.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep its key rate at 0.25 percent, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate. The vote was 8-1, with rate-setter Kristin Forbes voting for a rise to 0.5 percent.
Her unhappiness was evident in minutes released along with the decision. The document pointed out that "one member" argued that inflation was rising fast and "likely to remain above target for at least three years."