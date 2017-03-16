UK central bank more concerned about inflation

It was the first non-unanimous vote since last summer.

Inflation has risen in part due to the pound's plunge since June, when Britain voted to leave the EU. A weaker currency makes imports more expensive.

Higher inflation is likely to eat into household income in coming months and years, particularly as wages are not growing as fast as before.

The inflation rate now stands at 1.8 percent, near the Bank of England's target of around 2 percent. Higher interest rates can weigh on inflation — but also on economic growth, a fact that presents the central bank with a dilemma.

The Bank of England has signaled it is willing to temporarily ignore the rise in inflation rather than risk reigning in the economy.

Analysts said that the vote failed to tell the whole story. Policymakers seemed to be moving closer to Forbes' view on inflation, particularly since their estimates on growth for the first quarter edged up from 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent.

For now, though, analysts like Capital Economics' Ruth Gregory suggest a rise is not imminent.

"Given the considerable degree of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, it still seems unlikely that the MPC will follow the U.S. Fed and raise rates anytime soon," she wrote. "A rate rise toward the end of 2018 seems more likely to us — provided that growth remains relatively resilient as we expect."

The pound surged on the news of the split vote, as currencies tend to get supported by higher rates. It rose from $1.2254 to $1.2360.