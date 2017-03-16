German finance chief rejects protectionism

Frankfurt • Germany's finance minister is denouncing trade protectionism ahead of a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and a summit where global finance officials are expected to tussle over how strongly to support free trade.

Wolfgang Schaeuble said during a speech Thursday that "protectionism and nationalism are never the right answers." He noted that countries are "more connected and dependent on each other than at any other point in history."

"We cannot turn back the clock and reverse globalization... but we can shape it," he told a forum hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

Schaeuble's meeting with Mnuchin comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration criticized Germany's trade surplus. Members of the Group of 20, a gathering of the world's most powerful economies, will debate whether to confirm their rejection of trade barriers when they meet Friday and Saturday in southern Germany.