U.S. stocks hold steady, overseas markets rally

Investors had been nervous about Wednesday's Dutch election, where politicians had railed against the European Union and immigration. After last summer's U.K. vote to exit the European Union, investors wondered whether the Dutch election and others scheduled later in the year on the continent could eventually lead the European Union to break apart.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party won a parliamentary election victory over anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Wilders campaigned on pledges to close borders to migrants from Muslim nations, close mosques, ban the Quran and take the Netherlands out of the EU.

BOND YIELDS: U.S. Treasury yields recovered some of their losses from the prior day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.53 percent from 2.50 percent late Wednesday. It had plunged by 0.11 percentage points the prior day after the Federal Reserve dashed speculation that it may become more aggressive in raising rates.

The central bank increased short-term rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as was widely expected, but also said that it continues to expect to raise rates a total of three times this year. Some investors had begun to speculate that four increases may be possible given how much the economy and inflation have picked up.

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 1.32 from 1.30 percent, and the 30-year yield rose to 3.15 percent from 3.11 percent.

A MEASURED PACE: The Fed is hoping to lift interest rates off their record lows, where they stayed for seven years following the 2008 financial crisis.

Historically, rising rates were a scary thing for stock investors because they can slow economic growth and corporate profits. But the Fed's three small rate increases since late 2015 haven't dented enthusiasm for stocks, which are close to record highs.

That's because the pace is likely to be very gradual, and rates are still very low by historical measures, said Rich Taylor, client portfolio manager at American Century.

"We are in the beginning stages of a re-normalization of interest rates," Taylor said. "A 2.5 percent yield on a 10-year note is not a normal yield. It's still a DEFCON 4, almost emergency-level rate."

Even with the Fed pledging to continue to raise rates, Taylor expects gains for the 10-year Treasury yield to remain modest. Once it gets to 2.60 percent, he says many buyers will likely pounce given still-modest growth in the economy and inflation, which should help keep a lid on rates.

UTILITIES RAMP DOWN: With bonds producing slightly more amounts of income, the appeal of dividend-paying stocks dulled a bit. Utility stocks in the S&P 500 index lost 1 percent. They gave up most of their gain from the prior day, when they surged following the sharp drop in yields.

SOME CENTRAL BANKS FOLLOW THE FED: China's central bank raised a short-term interest rate on lending to banks but left its benchmark rate unchanged following the U.S. increase. The People's Bank of China hiked the rate for its six-month and one-year medium-term lending facility and open-market repurchase operations by 0.1 percent. The benchmark one-year commercial lending rate was unchanged. The bank cited the Fed's rate hike and improved Chinese economic conditions.

OTHERS STAND PAT: Japan's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at and said it would work toward a 2 percent inflation rate target. The Bank of England held its interest rates at record lows.

EARNINGS POP: Tech giant Oracle rose to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Oracle rose $2.95, or 6.9 percent, to $46.00.

GO HIGHER: GoPro, which makes wearable cameras, surged after it announced a cost-cutting plan and said it's sticking by its forecast for 2017 profits. Its stock rose 92 cents, or 12.5 percent, to $8.27.