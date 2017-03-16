Briefs: Gas prices, Resorts West, Chamber

"The current high prices in Utah are not usual for this time year because demand is typically rather lower," she said. "Refiners use these weeks to sell off supplies of winter-formulated fuel before changing to summer blend."

But this year, refiners had to cut production after the Wahsatch Pipeline, which moves crude oil from southwestern Wyoming to North Salt Lake, was shut down Feb. 10 due to earth movement. Repairs were not completed until Friday, Fairclough said, forcing refiners to "rely on crude delivery by trucks, which decreased production and increased production costs."

The average price of gas nationally was $2.29. Lowest prices were in South Carolina ($2.03 per gallon). California had the highest average price in the lower 48 states at $3.00 a gallon.

Virginia-based Natural Retreats acquires Resorts West

Natural Retreats, a Virginia-based travel company specializing in vacation properties, has acquired Resorts West, which manages 125 properties in Park City and at Deer Valley, Park City and Sundance resorts.

Terms were not disclosed.

Resorts West has operated in the Park City area for 17 years, building a portfolio that includes ski in/ski out private homes, condominiums, townhomes and slopeside lodging at Park City Resort's Silver Stars development.

Joe Ballstead, Resorts West's former CEO and owner, said he was pleased that Natural Retreats "shares our vision of creating unforgettable mountain experiences through luxury service and accommodations."

He predicted the acquisition will expose Resorts West's regular customers to more destinations in the parent company's collection.

Eccles Theater gala to hail 130th anniversary of Salt Lake Chamber

The Salt Lake Chamber is celebrating its 130th anniversary April 28 with a gala at downtown Salt Lake City's George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater.

Ticket price: $250.