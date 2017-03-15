Briefs: Inflation, Grand Summit, Walmart

"A strong housing market translates to a stronger overall economy throughout the state," Anderson noted. "As housing prices rise, residents are more confident in the value of their homes. They then become confident in their purchasing power, which has positive repercussions across the economy."

The monthly report, collected and analyzed by The Cicero Group, showed higher prices for various goods and services (up 2.4 percent), food consumed at home (0.7 percent), education and communication (0.6 percent) and clothing (0.4 percent).

Prices dipped for medical care (3.4 percent), food eaten away from home (1.6 percent), transportation (1.5 percent) and utilities (0.2 percent).

Grand Summit Hotel to close for renovation

When ski season ends in mid-April, the Grand Summit Hotel in the Canyons Village at Park City Resort will close for a $15 million renovation.

It will emerge in mid-summer flagged as a RockResorts property, referring to the wholly owned subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc., which operates Park City Resort.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the interior of the Grand Summit Hotel up to the same caliber as the world-class resort that's just steps away from the property," said Jim Dulanty, president of the Grand Summit Hotel Owner's Association.

All 212 suites will get new interior furnishings, appliances, art and technology. Communal spaces also will be renovated, including the lobby, front desk, spa, cafe, general store and meeting area, said Ron Neville, Vail Resorts' vice president of hospitality.

3,700 Walmart workers shared in $769,000 in bonuses

More than 3,700 Walmart workers in the Salt Lake County area shared $769,000 in bonuses in their March 9 checks for strong performances by their stores in last year's fourth quarter.

Todd Siron, Walmart's regional vice president, said employees across Utah got $1.8 million, part of the $157 million paid out by the retail giant to workers nationwide.

Besides bonuses, he added, Walmart promoted 2,630 Utah employees to higher paying positions and converted another 1,830 from part-time to full-time status. Walmart has 59 retail units in Utah.