Baker Hughes, Hostess up; FTD, Rubicon dive

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

• Hostess Brands Inc., up 11 cents to $16.04

The maker of Twinkies and other snacks issued a solid forecast for 2017.

• Fogo de Chao Inc., up $1.35 to $14.60

The steakhouse chain operator disclosed a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.

• FTD Cos., down $5.54 to $17.85

The flower and gift company said orders fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter and took an $84 million impairment charge.

• Rubicon Project Inc., down $2.33 to $6.06

The digital ad exchange operator forecast a first-quarter loss and lower sales than Wall Street expected.

• KB Home Inc., up 39 cents to $18.91

Homebuilders rose after an index showed the companies are continuing to grow more optimistic about their sales prospects.

• MSCI Inc., up $2.98 to $99.31

The Evening Standard reported S&P Global may buy MSCI, which makes software tools that help portfolio managers make investment decisions. MSCI said it is not in talks.

• Baker Hughes Inc., up $1.24 to $57.71

Energy companies climbed after the price of oil changed course to break out of a recent slump.

• Micron Technology Inc., up 54 cents to $26.12

Technology stocks lagged the market on Wednesday.

 

