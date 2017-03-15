Baker Hughes, Hostess up; FTD, Rubicon dive

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
• Hostess Brands Inc., up 11 cents to $16.04
The maker of Twinkies and other snacks issued a solid forecast for 2017.
• Fogo de Chao Inc., up $1.35 to $14.60
The steakhouse chain operator disclosed a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.
• FTD Cos., down $5.54 to $17.85
The flower and gift company said orders fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter and took an $84 million impairment charge.
• Rubicon Project Inc., down $2.33 to $6.06
The digital ad exchange operator forecast a first-quarter loss and lower sales than Wall Street expected.