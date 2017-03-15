UK Treasury chief kills tax plans after outrage

London • Britain scrapped a plan for higher taxes on self-employed workers Wednesday after the proposal touched off outrage from the nation's growing legion of self-employed workers.
Treasury chief Philip Hammond announced an increase in National Insurance contributions for the self-employed in his budget last week, arguing the measure was needed to level the playing field for those employed by companies and those who work for themselves. The public was outraged, as the Conservatives had promised no such increases during the 2015 election campaign.
Just moments after the U-turn was announced, Prime Minister Theresa May faced a loud and boisterous House of Commons. Amid howls, she insisted that while she still wanted equity in taxation, it wasn't going to happen now.