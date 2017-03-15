U.S. businesses boost stockpiles at modest pace

Washington • U.S. businesses stockpiled more goods in warehouses and on store shelves in January, while sales growth slowed.

The Commerce Department says business inventories increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in January from the previous month. Stockpiles rose sharply at auto dealers and furniture stores. Sales, meanwhile, increased 0.2 percent. That small gain followed a 2.1 percent jump in December, the most in six years.

Businesses have largely cut their inventories in the past year, a trend that could boost economic growth. That's because companies won't be able to meet customer demand by using stockpiled goods. Instead, they will have to order more new products.