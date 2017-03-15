Stocks climb, led by energy firms, dividend payers

Gains were widespread, and seven stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange for every one that fell.

THE FED FULFILLS EXPECTATIONS: The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a widely expected move. The central bank also indicated that it expects to raise rates two more times this year.

The Fed is raising interest rates given the improvement in the economy's strength and uptick in inflation. Recent reports have been so encouraging that some investors had begun to speculate whether the Fed may raise rates more aggressively, but the Fed's announcement cooled that off.

YIELD EFFECT: Bond yields dropped after the Fed's announcement. The two-year Treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to changes in Fed policy, sank to 1.32 percent from 1.38 percent. It had dropped as low as 1.27 percent immediately following the Fed's decision.

The 10-year yield fell to 2.51 percent from 2.60 percent. The 30-year yield, which is influenced more by inflation and other factors than the Federal Reserve, fell to 3.12 percent from 3.18 percent.

DIVIDENDS SHINE: Stocks in industries known for paying relatively big dividends strong following the Fed's announcement. When bond yields drop, it makes the income provided by dividends more attractive.

Real-estate investment trusts in the S&P 500 jumped 2 percent, the highest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Utilities rose 1.7 percent.

ENERGY REBOUND: The price of oil climbed Wednesday, the first time that's happened in more than a week. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.14 to settle at $48.86. The 2.4 percent jump was the largest since January. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, added 89 cents to $51.81 a barrel in London.

That helped lift energy stocks in the S&P 500 index by 1.9 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar turned lower against rival currencies following the Fed's announcement. The dollar sank to 113.40 Japanese yen from 114.72 yen late Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.0708 from $1.0632, and the British pound climbed to $1.2298 from $1.2145.

ECONOMIC UPDATES: The Commerce Department said retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in February, and it said sales in January were better than it previously believed. However delays in tax return payments may be holding spending back somewhat.

The Labor Department said consumer prices were 2.7 percent higher in February than a year earlier. After excluding the costs of food and energy, inflation was 2.2 percent. That's above the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve.

A housing market index by the National Association of Home Builders also surged to its highest level since 2005.

JUICY: Fogo de Chao, the Brazilian restaurant chain that serves all-you-can-eat meats, jumped $1.30, or 9.8 percent, to $14.55 after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

METALS: Metals prices rose the Fed made its announcement. Gold gained $15 to $1,217.90 an ounce. Silver rose 33 cents to $17.25 an ounce. Copper was up 4 cents at $2.67 a pound.

OVERSEAS: In Britain the FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX rose 0.2 and the CAC 40 in France was 0.2 percent higher. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index lost 0.2 percent, and South Korea's Kospi was little changed. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1 percent lower.