Disney pulls ‘Beauty and Beast’ from Malaysia

Walt Disney Co. temporarily pulled "Beauty and the Beast" from theaters in Malaysia rather than remove scenes involving a gay character to placate local authorities.
Golden Screen Cinemas, Malaysia's largest theater chain, said Monday it postponed showings of "Beauty and the Beast" at the studio's request. Golden Screen will offer refunds to patrons who purchased advance tickets to screenings and a related event, the company said on its website.
Malaysia's Film Censorship Board approved "Beauty and the Beast" for a P13 rating after requesting cuts of about 4 1/2 minutes from subplot with a "gay moment," Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid, the film board chairman, said in a text message.