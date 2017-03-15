Disney pulls ‘Beauty and Beast’ from Malaysia

Theaters can screen the film at any time after the deletions, he said. A P13 rating requires those below 13 years of age to be accompanied by a guardian.

"The film has not been and will not be cut for Malaysia," Disney said in an e-mailed statement.

"Beauty and the Beast," a remake of the 1991 animated musical, includes what director Bill Condon called an "exclusively gay moment" in an interview earlier this month with Attitude Magazine. The character LeFou, the sidekick to the bad guy Gaston, makes references to his affection for Gaston in the film and later dances with a man at a ball.

Malaysia has laws against homosexuality. The country isn't among the 20 largest film markets in the world, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

Russia earlier this month approved the release of "Beauty and the Beast" with a rating limiting viewers to those 16 years and older.

