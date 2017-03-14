Treasuries advance as oil slide curbs inflation

• WTI crude extended its slide to below $48 a barrel, from above $54 on March 1, after Saudi Arabia told OPEC it raised output in February; UST curve flattened as long end led yields lower, and TIPS breakevens narrowed as gasoline futures also traded at lowest levels since November
• February PPI rose 0.3percent vs 0.1percent est., boosting y/y rate to 2.2 percent, highest since 2012; core PPI rose 0.3 percent vs 0.2 percent est.
• While UST advance stalled briefly after PPI, February CPI on Wednesday "will undoubtedly be more telling for whether rates break in a bullish or bearish direction," BMO strategist Aaron Kohli said in note
• Wednesday also brings FOMC rate decision, with market-implied expectations for a hike approaching certainty; more critical for the direction of rates will be FOMC statement and any changes to member forecasts from December for fed funds rate over next 3 years
• 5Y yields at highest levels since 2011 are "a consequence of heavy market wagering that the Fed will sound somewhat hawkish," BMO strategists said in note
• JPMorgan Treasury Client Survey found short positioning increased in week ended Monday
• Technical strategists say USTs have major support at nearby yield levels, including 2.64 percent for the 10Y and 3.213 percent for the 30Y, last year's highs; the 30Y touched 3.2131 percent during European trading amid a selloff in German bonds.