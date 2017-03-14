Treasuries advance as oil slide curbs inflation

Treasuries rose Tuesday as oil fell to the lowest since November, curbing inflation expectations even as the February Producer Price index rose more than forecast.

Five- to 30-year yields were lower by two to four basis points at 3 p.m. in New York, with the 10-year yielding 2.59 percent. Monday's close at 2.626 percent was the highest since September 2014, reached amid a surge in corporate bond issuance.

There was no domestic credit issuance Tuesday as a snowstorm hit the U.S. east coast.

• Flows included a 5k block sale in 10Y futures and a 17k block purchase in 5Y futures