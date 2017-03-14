Marathon Oil, Valeant skid; MoneyGram soars

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

• MoneyGram International Inc., up $3.11 to $15.77

Euronet Worldwide offered to buy the money transfer services company for $15.20 a share, or about $807 million.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., down $1.22 to $10.89

Investor Bill Ackman said his Pershing Square fund will sell the rest of its stake in the struggling drugmaker.

• Marathon Oil Corp., down 52 cents to $15.32

Energy companies continued to plunge as the price of oil fell further.

• Community Health Systems Inc., down 21 cents to $9.18

Hospital operators fell after the Congressional Budget Office said the Republican health care bill would sharply reduce the number of people with health insurance and Medicaid coverage.