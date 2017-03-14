Quantcast
Marathon Oil, Valeant skid; MoneyGram soars

The Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

• MoneyGram International Inc., up $3.11 to $15.77

Euronet Worldwide offered to buy the money transfer services company for $15.20 a share, or about $807 million.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., down $1.22 to $10.89

Investor Bill Ackman said his Pershing Square fund will sell the rest of its stake in the struggling drugmaker.

• Marathon Oil Corp., down 52 cents to $15.32

Energy companies continued to plunge as the price of oil fell further.

• Community Health Systems Inc., down 21 cents to $9.18

Hospital operators fell after the Congressional Budget Office said the Republican health care bill would sharply reduce the number of people with health insurance and Medicaid coverage.

• American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.16 to $41.21

Companies in transportation, including airlines, railroads and shipping companies, lagged the rest of the market.

• Ruby Tuesday Inc., up 42 cents to $2.16

The restaurant chain said it will explore strategic options including a possible sale.

• DSW Inc., up 18 cents to $20.01

The shoe and accessories retailer posted a larger fourth-quarter profit than analysts expected.

• Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up 77 cents to $70.72

Companies that sell everyday household goods did better than the rest of the market on Tuesday.

 

