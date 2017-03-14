Neiman Marcus exploring options, maybe sale

New York • Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus says it's exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.
The announcement Tuesday came as the retailer, which also operates Bergdorf Goodman, reported a loss in its second fiscal quarter that ended Jan. 28 and its sixth consecutive quarterly drop for a key revenue measure.
Like many department stores, Neiman Marcus has been wrestling with declining customer traffic and sluggish sales as shoppers increasingly buy online. Even in the world of luxury, affluent shoppers are dramatically changing their habits and are buying designer bags and clothes online on places like eBay or consignment shops.