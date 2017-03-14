What’s next on the UK’s road out of the EU

Former Prime Minister David Cameron offered voters a referendum on EU membership, and in June they voted by 52-48 percent to leave.

———

HOW DOES BRITAIN FILE FOR DIVORCE?

A bill passed by Parliament late Monday authorizes the British government to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which says a member state may "notify the European Council of its intention" to leave the bloc.

Later this month, May is expected to send the notification in a letter to Council President Donald Tusk and then announce the news, probably to Parliament.

That sets a clock ticking: Article 50 says that two years from the moment of notification, "the Treaties shall cease to apply" and Britain will no longer be an EU member.

———

WHOSE MOVE IS IT NOW?

The timing of Article 50 was up to Britain. What happens next is up to the EU.

Tusk says that that once EU officials get Britain's notification, they will respond within 48 hours, offering draft negotiating guidelines for the 27 remaining member states to consider. Leaders of the 27 nations will then meet in April or May to finalize their negotiating platform.

"Then we meet and we start," U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis said Sunday. "And I guess the first meeting, bluntly, will be about how we do this? How many meetings, you know, who's going to meet, who's going to come."

Substantial talks may have to wait until after France's two-round April-May election for a new president. Another hiccup could be Germany's September election, which will determine whether Chancellor Angela Merkel gets another term.

———