Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

What’s next on the UK’s road out of the EU

By JILL LAWLESS The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated Mar 14 2017 12:45 pm
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

London • Britain's Parliament has told Prime Minister Theresa May she can file for divorce from the European Union.

She will send the formal letter by the end of March. Then comes the hard part — the arguments, the lawyers, the squabbles over money.

Here's a look at the main issues and what happens next.

WHAT IS THE EU AND WHY IS BRITAIN LEAVING?

The EU is a bloc of 28 nations sharing relatively open borders, a single market in goods and services and — for 19 nations — a single currency, the euro. Britain joined in 1973, but has long been a somewhat reluctant member, with a large contingent of euroskeptic politicians and journalists regularly railing against regulations imposed by EU headquarters in Brussels.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron offered voters a referendum on EU membership, and in June they voted by 52-48 percent to leave.

———

HOW DOES BRITAIN FILE FOR DIVORCE?

A bill passed by Parliament late Monday authorizes the British government to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which says a member state may "notify the European Council of its intention" to leave the bloc.

Later this month, May is expected to send the notification in a letter to Council President Donald Tusk and then announce the news, probably to Parliament.

That sets a clock ticking: Article 50 says that two years from the moment of notification, "the Treaties shall cease to apply" and Britain will no longer be an EU member.

———

WHOSE MOVE IS IT NOW?

The timing of Article 50 was up to Britain. What happens next is up to the EU.

Tusk says that that once EU officials get Britain's notification, they will respond within 48 hours, offering draft negotiating guidelines for the 27 remaining member states to consider. Leaders of the 27 nations will then meet in April or May to finalize their negotiating platform.

"Then we meet and we start," U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis said Sunday. "And I guess the first meeting, bluntly, will be about how we do this? How many meetings, you know, who's going to meet, who's going to come."

Substantial talks may have to wait until after France's two-round April-May election for a new president. Another hiccup could be Germany's September election, which will determine whether Chancellor Angela Merkel gets another term.

———

» Next page... 2 3 Single page

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()