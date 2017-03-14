Italian Mafia investing in farm, food businesses

The report, which was presented at Coldiretti's Rome headquarters to anti-Mafia investigators, law enforcement ministers, lawmakers and police officials, calculated the amount of business at $23 billion, stressing the estimate was likely low.

The bounty of Italy's renowned farm products is so plentiful, each crime syndicate and sometimes even specific clans are specializing in certain items.

"The most notorious clans of organized crime have divvied up the food business, putting their hands on the products that are symbols of 'made in Italy,'" Coldiretti said.

National anti-Mafia Prosecutor Franco Roberti cited the crackdown earlier this year on what he called "a colossal fraud" in olive oil exports, perpetrated by the 'ndrangheta, the southern-Italy based crime organization that is considered one of the world's most powerful syndicates.

Investigators alleged the Piromalli crime clan in Reggio Calabria was behind the export to major U.S. stores of what was labeled extra virgin olive oil — the most prized kind — but what was really oil made from the residue of olive oil production purchased from the Middle East.

The report noted that the same 'ndrangheta clan also had controlled production and export of oranges, mandarin oranges and lemons to the U.S.

Roberti noted that unscrupulous financial companies not infrequently act in cahoots with mobsters in the agriculture businesses.

Interior Minister Marco Minniti said that the mobsters' interests also reflect Mafia origins in the southern countryside centuries ago when local dons manifested their power by letting their herds graze in others' field or stealing animals.

So, organized crime's heightened recent interests in farm businesses "is a cross between ancient crimes and most modern ones," like the laundering the farm business profits through sophistical financial channels, Minniti said.

The annual report was prepared by the farm lobby, the Eurispes think tank and the Observatory Foundation, which monitors crimes in farm and food businesses.