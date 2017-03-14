UK central banker quits over disclosure failings

London • The Bank of England's newly appointed deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, has resigned amid criticism she broke internal rules by failing to declare that her brother held a senior position at London-based Barclays.

The central bank released Hogg's letter of resignation Tuesday as a parliamentary committee published a report challenging her "professional competence" in light of her failure to meet the bank's internal requirements. The problem was compounded by the fact her role would have required monitoring transparency.

The central bank monitors conduct of those in banking, and some in the industry claimed that they too would demand leniency in reporting if she had been forgiven without penalty. In her resignation letter, Hogg said she made a mistake, and had not won any financial gain as result of the error.