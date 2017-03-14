Huge gas find off Egypt may be even bigger

Nicosia, Cyprus • The discovery of a huge natural gas deposit in Egyptian waters has boosted hopes of other such finds in the eastern Mediterranean that could help meet Europe's energy needs, a senior official with Italian oil and gas company Eni said Tuesday.
Eni SpA Chief Exploration Officer Luca Bertelli said his company's "milestone" discovery of Zohr, estimated to hold 30 trillion cubic feet of gas, has reinvigorated the interest of other major oil and gas companies in the region.
He said waters off Cyprus hold potential for new discoveries while exploration opportunities are coming up with Lebanon and Israel later this year offering offshore areas, or blocks, to bidders for exploration licensing.