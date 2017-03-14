New cruise ship reimagines being outdoors

"When I started working in the cruise industry in the 1970s, nearly zero ships had balconies. It was all portholes," reflected Fain on a phone call with Bloomberg. Since then, balconies have been the golden rule for hard-core cruisers.

But fast forward to December 2018, when the first of five Celebrity Edge-class vessels is scheduled to leave the shipyard, and both portholes and balconies will become a thing of the past. At least, that's what Fain and Lutoff-Perlo are betting on.

These balconies on-demand are just one of the first-to-market design features raising the price tag of Edge-class ships to $1 billion a piece. Here's what else to expect on these tricked-out ocean liners, which are packed with enough bells and whistles to make even the most fervent anti-cruiser consider a trip on the high seas.

• "Infinite" Verandas

By redefining the balcony, Celebrity is able to expand cabins right up to the edge of the ship-almost like an infinity pool.

As a result, stateroom floor plans are (on average) 23 percent larger than before, with bathrooms gaining an extra 20 percent of square footage. This is a feat of engineering much larger than meets the eye: Currently, balconies help distribute the weight of a boat, and bringing them indoors requires boatbuilders to redesign the vessel's support system.

Making ships bigger isn't the answer if you're looking for increased square footage, either, as many ships are already too large to dock in popular ports. (They solve that issue by dropping anchor off shore and ferrying guests to land in smaller boats.)

"We have been reimagining shore experiences for a long time," explained Lutoff-Perlo, who says the glassed-in staterooms "let us transform how guests experience destinations when they're in port or out on sea."

• A magic carpet ride

Imagine a mini-deck-it's the length of a tennis court-that hovers off the edge of the ship, moving up and down along a vertical track almost like an elevator.

That's the Magic Carpet, a new public space that will serve different purposes at different times of the day. When it's positioned on Deck 2, it's a stylish disembarkation point.

On Deck 5, it becomes a lunch spot with wraparound views. Up on Deck 14, it's an extension to the pool area, sometimes with a DJ. (Think of it as a pool party that comes and goes, explained Lutoff-Perlo.)

And in the evenings, the Magic Carpet will anchor at Deck 16, where it'll become a fine dining restaurant that's cantilevered over the sea. Said Lutoff-Perlo: "Where else in the world can you get this experience, sitting 16 stories above the sea, dining by moonlight with a view of Barcelona?"

• Floating villas with private plunge pools

Suites have traditionally made up 5 percent of Celebrity's room stock; on Edge ships, they'll represent 12 percent of the accommodations. Included are six duplex villas that shed the traditional décor you'll find on, say, luxury cruise line Cunard's two-floor suites-instead, they have private plunge pools and direct access to the one of the ship's sundecks. Eucalyptus-treated cashmere mattresses from Italy, Bulgari bath amenities, butler service, packing and unpacking support, and a bar that's set up based on your own preferences: They're just a few of the signature amenities for suite guests. "They look like a beautiful hotel that just happens to float," said Lutoff-Perlo, who added that if you opt for the penthouse suite, you'll get a better view than the captain. "It's set right over the bridge," she said.