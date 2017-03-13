Treasuries fall, corporate bond sales surge

Treasuries fell Monday, pushing yields toward 2017 highs, amid a surge in corporate bond issuance ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision Wednesday on interest rates and a snowstorm forecast for the U.S. Northeast.

The 10-year yield was higher by 3 basis points at 2.60 percent at 2:55 p.m. in New York after erasing a drop of 1.8 basis points.

The low was reached concurrently with German and other core euro-zone yields after Belgian Central Bank Governor Jan Smets rejected hawkish interpretation of last week's policy statement, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Treasury yields extended their rebound as corporate issuers sold more than $25 billion of bonds, the second-biggest total this year.