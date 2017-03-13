Mobileye, Cempra climb; Del Taco, Frontier dip

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

• Mobileye NV, up $13.35 to $60.62

The Israeli technology company agreed to be bought by Intel for more than $15 billion.

• Cempra Inc., up 15 cents to $3.75

The drug developer said it engaged Morgan Stanley as it starts a review of its strategic options.

• Del Taco Restaurants Inc., down 56 cents to $12.03

The restaurant chain's forecasts for 2017 fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

• Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 18 cents to $5.33

Natural gas companies traded higher as the price of the fuel increased.