Mobileye, Cempra climb; Del Taco, Frontier dip

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
• Mobileye NV, up $13.35 to $60.62
The Israeli technology company agreed to be bought by Intel for more than $15 billion.
• Cempra Inc., up 15 cents to $3.75
The drug developer said it engaged Morgan Stanley as it starts a review of its strategic options.
• Del Taco Restaurants Inc., down 56 cents to $12.03
The restaurant chain's forecasts for 2017 fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
• Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 18 cents to $5.33
Natural gas companies traded higher as the price of the fuel increased.