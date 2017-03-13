Shhh! How to stream March Madness on the sly

CBS is televising 24 games, including the national championship and the Final Four. These games won't require a cable or satellite password through the app or website, but they are viewable only on phones, tablets and computers — not streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku or Fire TV.

You'll need a password for the remaining games, which are split among the Turner-owned cable channels — TBS, TNT and truTV. There's a three-hour grace period on most devices. You could get some 40 devices to watch all the games for free, but getting cable service might be cheaper. Streaming devices are OK for watching, but there's no grace period. Games also will be available on individual apps for TBS, TNT and truTV — again with a password.

On desktops and laptops, the March Madness website will have a "boss button" on the upper right corner. One click replaces the game with a fake screenshot of a note-taking or PowerPoint-like app.

———

NO PASSWORD?

Consider subscribing to an online television package.

If you want just the CBS games and don't have an antenna, you can get CBS All Access starting at $6 a month. This service is required to watch CBS games on a streaming TV device. You can time the free week trial to watch the Final Four games on April 1 and the championship on April 3, if that's all you want. Make sure your local station is included. CBS says it has deals covering more than 90 percent of the U.S. population, but that won't help if you're in that 10 percent.

For the Turner channels, you can get Sling TV for $25 a month, DirecTV Now at $35 or PlayStation Vue for $30 or $40, depending on the market. All three offer weeklong trials as well. For Sling TV, get the "Orange" package with the "Comedy Plus Extra" add-on, or sign up for the "Blue" option. Same price either way.

Sony's PlayStation Vue is the only service to offer both Turner and CBS, but only in selected markets. The availability of CBS stations is impressive, compared with other networks, but it's short of what CBS All Access offers. Sony says the 99 CBS stations it has through Vue covers 60 percent of the U.S. population.

———

KEEPING UP

If you subscribe through PlayStation Vue and have a PlayStation 4 device, you can watch three channels on the same screen at once. This means you can keep up with games being televised simultaneously on different channels, or have a talk show taking up one of the three streams. You choose which stream gets the audio. If you're watching Vue on something other than the PlayStation 4, it's just one game at a time.