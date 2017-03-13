Verizon sought $925M penalty for Yahoo’s lax security

New York • Verizon initially thought the biggest data breaches in internet history merited a $925 million discount on its acquisition of Yahoo's online services, nearly three times more than the two companies finally agreed upon.
Yahoo disclosed new details about its negotiations with Verizon in a regulatory filing Monday. The filing doesn't say why Verizon relented on its original demand, issued on Feb. 1. Verizon ultimately accepted Yahoo's offer to trim the sale price by $350 million instead.
The companies struck a $4.83 billion deal last July, but re-opened talks after Yahoo revealed that personal information had been stolen from more than 1 billion of its users in two separate hacking attacks in 2013 and 2014. The discount reflect concerns that people might decrease their use of Yahoo email and other digital services that Verizon is buying, reducing opportunities to show ads.