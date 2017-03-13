Rechargeable lithium batteries come with fire risks

Rechargeable lithium batteries have become ubiquitous over the past decade, powering our cellphones, computers and even some cars.

But they also carry the risk of intense fires, which is a special safety concern when large numbers of batteries are shipped on planes.

WHY ARE LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES MORE DANGEROUS THAN OTHER BATTERIES?

Lithium batteries are popular because they pack significantly more energy into a small package. But their chemistry makes them more likely to catch fire under certain conditions because, unlike other rechargeable batteries, they contain a flammable electrolyte and are kept pressurized.

WHAT CAUSES THE BATTERIES TO CATCH FIRE?

If the batteries have a manufacturing flaw, are damaged, are packed too closely together, are overcharged or are exposed to excessive temperatures they can overheat, causing a condition known as "thermal runaway." That's a situation in which an increase in temperature causes continuous further increases — a kind of uncontrolled positive feedback. If a single battery overheats, it can cause other nearby batteries to overheat and experience thermal runaway as well. The flammable electrolyte can also ignite.