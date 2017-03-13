Big market week: Brexit, Fed, elections to collide

Here are a few of the biggest events.

———

BREXIT BEGINS?

Brexit could become a binding, irreversible fact this week.

Since Britain voted to leave the EU last June, nothing happened apart from a sharp fall in the pound. But that period of calm is due to end, with the government expected to trigger, as soon as Tuesday, the formal process by which the country leaves the bloc it's been part of since 1973.

Triggering the so-called Article 50 of the EU treaty begins two years divorce negotiations. They will focus on how Britain leaves the bloc and on creating a new trade deal with the EU, its main export market.

It's unclear how big the market reaction may be to the announcement of the Article 50. Traders will have come to expect it to happen eventually, which could mean the pound doesn't drop too sharply on the day.

In the longer-term, however, it means British markets will be subject to a daily barrage of headlines on how the negotiations are going.

"It will prove challenging for the government to manage expectations over a two-year period, and negotiating setbacks may be reflected in heightened financial market volatility," said James McCormack, Global Head of Sovereign Ratings at Fitch.

And complications could arise, as evidenced Monday by the decision from the Scottish government to call for another independence referendum from the United Kingdom. That is directly due to June's Brexit vote, when Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain part of the EU.

———

FED IN FOCUS

U.S. rate-setters are set to sanction another quarter point interest rate increase at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday, which will take the benchmark Fed rate up to a range of 0.75 - 1.00 percentage point. That won't be a surprise — it's a near unanimous opinion among experts in the markets following a raft of positive economic news, including last Friday's stronger than anticipated payrolls report.

There will be more interest in what Fed Chair Janet Yellen says in her subsequent press conference and whether she will indicate that there are more hikes to come this year. "The expectations that the Fed will hike three times this year has been rising in recent weeks and the market will be watching the central bank's statement closely for any signs that another move could follow in June," said Jane Foley, a senior strategist at Rabobank International.

The Fed isn't the only central bank meeting this week — the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England will all reconsider their monetary policies, potentially moving markets.