Intel and Mobileye: Race for a driverless future

Intel Corp. said Monday that it will spend more than $15 billion to acquire Israel's Mobileye NV, a software maker that processes the information cars see from cameras and sensors. It's the latest example of a major tech company making a splash in the race to develop autonomous vehicles.

Here's a quick rundown of who's working with whom:

INTEL (HERE, BMW, DAIMLER, AUDI, MOBILEYE)

— Intel Corp. acquired a 15-percent stake in HERE, a digital mapping service, in January. Nokia Corp. sold HERE to German automakers Daimler AG, BMW AG and Audi AG in 2015 for $3.1 billion.

— BMW teamed up with Intel and Mobileye in July 2016 to build and commercialize self-driving vehicles by 2021. BMW's iNext electric sedan will serve as the platform for the technology. BMW says the partnership will proceed as Intel and Mobileye combine.