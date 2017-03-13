As Brexit nears, a look at how 5 people are coping

Five people — three in Britain, two in continental Europe — tell how they are coping with the uncertainty:

———

THE GERMAN ACADEMIC

German-born Henning Meyer and his German wife have lived in London long enough to easily qualify for British nationality. And it's likely the British government will eventually decide to allow EU nationals already living in Britain to stay even after the split, so they could probably live here even without U.K. passports.

But the Meyers are leaving. They are building a small home in Berlin and selling their place just north of London. They no longer feel welcome here and they believe London's role as a vital international hub will soon shrivel.

"If you're not allowed to live here as Germans, there is no reason for us to be here," says Meyer, 38.

They took six months to decide to abandon Britain — a move shaped by the belief that something fundamental had been altered in the tolerant, multi-cultural society they had embraced.

"It's not just the immediate reaction after the referendum," he said. "You know everybody knows what happened to — not me personally — but Polish citizens or others who have been subject to abuse or even worse. So what also changed is how the referendum campaign altered the public discourse in this country. Because it was a shameful campaign and it has made stereotyping xenophobia mainstream."

He said some friends no longer feel comfortable speaking German with their children on London streets, and others try to conceal their Polish or German identities. Meyer doesn't want to live that way.

———

THE LATVIAN STUDENT

Katrina Rubina's dream is almost in her grasp. She fears Brexit will snatch it away.

The 18-year-old high school student's cherished goal — call it an obsession — is to study in Britain, a country with a proud tradition of academic rigor that regularly turns out skilled graduates who can compete in Europe's tight job market.

"I've been dreaming about studying in the U.K. for a long time," Rubina says. "Since I was 6 years old, purely because of Harry Potter. At first I imagined everything there is like that, but of course it is not. But I never lost that dream. U.K. symbolizes for me a new beginning. I can leave everything I did here in Latvia and take only the things that I want with me to the U.K."